London Fire Service Urges Britons Not to Heat Homes With Barbecues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The London Fire Brigade urged UK citizens on Thursday not to use camping stoves and barbecues to heat their homes.

"It might be tempting to use a camping stove or barbecue indoors to save on energy costs, but doing so is not only a fire risk, it could also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use these items outdoors," the fire service said on Twitter.

The United Kingdom, along with other Western countries, has been facing a massive energy crisis and rising inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession.

The situation deteriorated further due to the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a further spike in energy prices worldwide.

Annual inflation in the UK reached 11.1% in October before slowing down to 10.7% in November. According to the Bank of England, the UK economy has entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.