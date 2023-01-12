UrduPoint.com

London Fire Service Urges Britons Not To Heat Homes With Barbecues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:34 PM

London Fire Service Urges Britons Not to Heat Homes With Barbecues

The London Fire Brigade urged UK citizens on Thursday not to use camping stoves and barbecues to heat their homes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The London Fire Brigade urged UK citizens on Thursday not to use camping stoves and barbecues to heat their homes.

"It might be tempting to use a camping stove or barbecue indoors to save on energy costs, but doing so is not only a fire risk, it could also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use these items outdoors," the fire service said on Twitter.

The United Kingdom, along with other Western countries, has been facing a massive energy crisis and rising inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession.

The situation deteriorated further due to the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a further spike in energy prices worldwide.

Annual inflation in the UK reached 11.1% in October before slowing down to 10.7% in November. According to the Bank of England, the UK economy has entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis Twitter Bank London Lead United Kingdom October November

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

25 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

36 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

36 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

20 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

20 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.