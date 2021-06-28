UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Firefighters Tackling Blaze At Public Transit Station After Explosion- Fire Brigade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

London Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Public Transit Station After Explosion- Fire Brigade

Firefighting crews in London are tackling a massive blaze at the Elephant and Castle public transit station in the center of the UK capital, the London Fire Brigade said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Firefighting crews in London are tackling a massive blaze at the Elephant and Castle public transit station in the center of the UK capital, the London Fire Brigade said on Monday.

"Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near #ElephantandCastle Railway Station.

Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the London Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

Videos circulated by members of the public online appeared to show an explosion take place at the scene.

Roughly 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are currently attempting to put out the blaze, the fire brigade added.

Southwark Police said law enforcement officers were on hand providing assistance.

Related Topics

Fire Police Twitter Road London United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Second seed Sabalenka first winner at Wimbledon in ..

3 minutes ago

OSCE Urges Turkey to Ensure Journalists' Safety Af ..

3 minutes ago

Roscosmos to Exhibit Model of Newest Observation S ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Suspends Participation in EU's Eastern Par ..

8 minutes ago

Blinken, Pope Francis Discuss China, Syria During ..

8 minutes ago

Savyour: The app that pays you to shop!

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.