London Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Public Transit Station After Explosion- Fire Brigade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Firefighting crews in London are tackling a massive blaze at the Elephant and Castle public transit station in the center of the UK capital, the London Fire Brigade said on Monday.

"Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near #ElephantandCastle Railway Station.

Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the London Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

Videos circulated by members of the public online appeared to show an explosion take place at the scene.

Roughly 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are currently attempting to put out the blaze, the fire brigade added.

Southwark Police said law enforcement officers were on hand providing assistance.