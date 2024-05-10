Open Menu

London, Frankfurt Stocks Hit New Records As UK Exits Recession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

London, Frankfurt stocks hit new records as UK exits recession

The London and Frankfurt stock exchanges hit new records at the open Friday as data showed the UK emerged from recession in the first quarter

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The London and Frankfurt stock exchanges hit new records at the open Friday as data showed the UK emerged from recession in the first quarter.

The British capital's FTSE 100 index advanced 0.5 percent to 8,426.95 points.

Frankfurt's DAX also rose about 0.5 percent to 18,773.30 points in early deals before slightly paring down some gains.

Both exchanges had jumped to record peaks on Thursday after the Bank of England maintained its interest rate at a 16-year high but signalled that cuts were on their way.

Official data on Friday showed the UK economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent in the first quarter following two successive quarters of contraction.

The Paris CAC 40 of blue-chip stocks was also higher, gaining 0.4 percent to 8,218.64 points.

Related Topics

Bank London Paris Frankfurt United Kingdom Stocks From

Recent Stories

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hocke ..

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’ ..

Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..

4 minutes ago
 Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Paris officer 'between life and death' after polic ..

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

4 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottab ..

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy

2 minutes ago
 Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displa ..

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

4 minutes ago
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, impro ..

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

4 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikar ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

2 minutes ago
 CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks i ..

CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave

4 minutes ago
 Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international ..

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

10 minutes ago
 Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day vis ..

Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day visit

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World