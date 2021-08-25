London Gatwick plans to make second runway fully operational

London's Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-biggest air hub, on Wednesday announced plans to make its second runway fully operational, claiming it would help secure its long-term growth and generate 18,400 jobs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :London's Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-biggest air hub, on Wednesday announced plans to make its second runway fully operational, claiming it would help secure its long-term growth and generate 18,400 jobs.

The airport, 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of London, operates as a single-runway airport at the moment.

Its second runway is available but is currently too close to the main runway for them both to be used at the same time.

The airport said it plans to move the centre-line of the second runway by 12 metres in order to meet international safety rules.

Although passenger numbers remain low due to the pandemic, the airport said it expects capacity problems by the time that the approval process has potentially been completed.

"Gatwick has today announced that a public consultation will start on the 9th September 2021 on plans to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway," it said in a statement.

"The scheme will help secure the airport's long-term growth, generating approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038," it added.

It vowed to limit environmental impacts despite the expected increase in traffic.

"We are confident that Gatwick will not only fully recover to previous passenger levels, but has the potential to continue to grow back into one of Europe's premier airports," said Stewart Wingate, CEO of the airport.

Gatwick last year announced 600 job cuts because of the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The airport said the losses, which represented nearly a quarter of its workforce, came as passenger numbers plunged 80 percent compared with pre-pandemic levels.

The slump forced it to operate from just one of its two terminals as it operated at 20 percent of capacity.