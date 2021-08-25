UrduPoint.com

London Gatwick Plans To Make Second Runway Fully Operational

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

London Gatwick plans to make second runway fully operational

London's Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-biggest air hub, on Wednesday announced plans to make its second runway fully operational, claiming it would help secure its long-term growth and generate 18,400 jobs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :London's Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-biggest air hub, on Wednesday announced plans to make its second runway fully operational, claiming it would help secure its long-term growth and generate 18,400 jobs.

The airport, 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of London, operates as a single-runway airport at the moment.

Its second runway is available but is currently too close to the main runway for them both to be used at the same time.

The airport said it plans to move the centre-line of the second runway by 12 metres in order to meet international safety rules.

Although passenger numbers remain low due to the pandemic, the airport said it expects capacity problems by the time that the approval process has potentially been completed.

"Gatwick has today announced that a public consultation will start on the 9th September 2021 on plans to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway," it said in a statement.

"The scheme will help secure the airport's long-term growth, generating approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038," it added.

It vowed to limit environmental impacts despite the expected increase in traffic.

"We are confident that Gatwick will not only fully recover to previous passenger levels, but has the potential to continue to grow back into one of Europe's premier airports," said Stewart Wingate, CEO of the airport.

Gatwick last year announced 600 job cuts because of the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The airport said the losses, which represented nearly a quarter of its workforce, came as passenger numbers plunged 80 percent compared with pre-pandemic levels.

The slump forced it to operate from just one of its two terminals as it operated at 20 percent of capacity.

Related Topics

Europe Job Traffic London Same Hub September From Jobs Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle like ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Experts expresses concern over global warming,clim ..

Experts expresses concern over global warming,climate change and environmental p ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to incentivize fertilizer manufactu ..

Govt committed to incentivize fertilizer manufacturers, exporters: Tarin

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves construction of two emerge ..

Chief Minister approves construction of two emergency towers

3 minutes ago
 Leather Garments exports witness record 14.02 pc i ..

Leather Garments exports witness record 14.02 pc increase

19 minutes ago
 KP EC reviews arrangements for Cantonment board po ..

KP EC reviews arrangements for Cantonment board polls schedule for Sep 12

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.