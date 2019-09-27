UrduPoint.com
London Has No Evidence Of Moscow's Involvement In Salisbury Incident - Russian Embassy

Fri 27th September 2019

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) London has no evidence of Russia's involvement in Salisbury and Amesbury poisonings, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik, after the investigation revealed that there were no more victims among the police staff responding to the incident.

On Wednesday, Scotland Yard said that blood analysis of people who, according to the British police, could have been exposed to a nerve agent in March 2018, did not result in identifying new victims. The statement came several weeks after the UK police said that another officer involved in response to the Skripal poisoning case was exposed to the nerve agent.

"On September 25, London police published new data on the results of blood tests of persons who may have been exposed to the nerve agent in Salisbury last March. Samples taken shortly after the incident showed no signs of contamination. Setting aside the question of why the tests were carried out only now, we note that the absence of Novichok traces in the blood does not back up the official British version of what happened," the spokesman said.

The spokesman also pointed out that over a year had passed since the Names of the suspects were revealed, but London was still appealing to the public for information, behavior once again indicating lack of strong evidence of Moscow's involvement in the incident.

Moscow was open to cooperation with the UK law enforcement agencies in investigating the Skripals case, the spokesman stressed.

The Skripals were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury in March 2018. London claimed they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and accused Moscow of staging the attack. Moscow has repeatedly refuted all accusations.

London has named two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, as Primary suspects in the attack and issued an Interpol alert for them. In an interview with the RT broadcaster, however, Petrov and Boshirov denied any involvement, saying that they had visited Salisbury for sightseeing purposes and actually worked in the fitness industry.

Sturgess and her boyfriend Rowley fell ill in their Amesbury home months after the Skripals had been found slumped. Rowley has recovered, while Sturgess died after a week on life support. The two were believed to have touched an object contaminated with the same substance that was used against the Skripals.

