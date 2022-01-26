London Has Not Requested Johnson-Putin Phone Call - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) London has not officially requested a phone conversation between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that there is no agreement on such talks yet.

"Basically, so far, as far as I know, there have been no official requests. Indeed, such a wish was expressed during one of the statements (of London). Therefore, there is still no understanding about Johnson," Peskov told reporters.