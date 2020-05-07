UrduPoint.com
London Heathrow Airport To Test Thermal Scanners For COVID-19 Detection - Statement

London's Heathrow Airport said in a press release on Wednesday that it was soon going to launch trials of thermal screening technology to reduce COVID-19 transmission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) London's Heathrow Airport said in a press release on Wednesday that it was soon going to launch trials of thermal screening technology to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

"Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye informed the House of Commons Transport Committee today (6 May) that the airport is to trial technologies and processes which could form the basis of a Common International Standard for health screening at all global airports. The aim of the collective measures being trialled is to reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting Covid-19 while travelling," the statement read.

It added that before implementing the technology, the measure would be reviewed for its practicality based on consumer confidence and medical effectiveness.

"If successful, the equipment will then be rolled out to departures, connections and colleague search areas. The trials will begin in the next two weeks in Terminal 2," the press release said.

The system would include UV sanitation, facial recognition thermal screening technology and contactless security procedures.

So far, the United Kingdom has registered 194,990 COVID-19 cases, 29,427 deaths and 4,406 recoveries.

