London Heathrow security guards to strike over summer: union

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Security guards at London's Heathrow airport will strike for 31 days this summer over pay, their union Unite announced Wednesday as it warned of travel chaos during the peak season.

More than 2,000 security officers at Terminals 3 and 5 at Heathrow, which is located west of the capital, will stage a new series of walkouts on dates between June 24 to August 27, Unite said in a statement.

The latest planned industrial action, billed by Unite as a "summer of strife", is timed to coincide with busy travel periods and could spark lengthy queues.

It includes the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha in late June, the start of school holidays in July and the long bank holiday weekend at the end of August.

"Delays, disruption and cancellations will be inevitable as a result of the strike action," said Unite regional officer Wayne King in a statement, as the union urged management to make a "fair" pay offer.

The UK government had drafted in military personnel to check passports at airports including Heathrow last December, when Border Force staff went on strike.

Asked if the government would repeat this over the summer, a Downing Street spokesman said he was not aware of this but the situation would be monitored.