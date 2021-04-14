UrduPoint.com
London High Court Rejects Ex-Yukos Shareholders' Lawsuit Against Moscow - Russian Minister

The High Court in London has rejected a lawsuit by former shareholders of the defunct Russian oil giant Yukos against Moscow, Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko said Wednesday

"We have been told about half an hour ago that the High Court in England passed a ruling in which it rejected a petition by former Yukos shareholders to restart legal process to enforce the 2014 judgment of the international court of arbitration," he said.

Chuychenko added that the court had agreed with Russia's argument that such move would be premature pending the Hague court's ruling on the Russian challenge against its 2014 decision to award damages to the former stakeholders.

Russia argues that it has proof that shareholders acquired Yukos shares illegally through collusion, fake auctions and paying kickbacks to officials who oversaw the company's privatization in the 1990s.

More Stories From World

