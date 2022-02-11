London Hopes for Implementation of Minsk Agreements - Wallace

London hopes that the time will come when the countries of the "Normandy format" would be able to implement the Minsk agreements, even if it is difficult, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) London hopes that the time will come when the countries of the "Normandy format" would be able to implement the Minsk agreements, even if it is difficult, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"Of course, you have an agreement first. And the trick and the work that you have to do as leaders is to make sure you get a sequence and you get the implementation which is acceptable for the parties.

That's the hard work. That's where you roll up your sleeves and you set about doing it. I hope that time is given for the hard work by Russia, by Ukraine, by the parties-signatories to it. The United Kingdom will lean into all we can to help all parties in that space," Wallace said at a press conference in Moscow.

According to him, the UK hopes that the situation on the border with Ukraine would be resolved through diplomacy and would not entail tragic consequences.