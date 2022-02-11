UrduPoint.com

London Hopes For Implementation Of Minsk Agreements - Wallace

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 09:54 PM

London Hopes for Implementation of Minsk Agreements - Wallace

London hopes that the time will come when the countries of the "Normandy format" would be able to implement the Minsk agreements, even if it is difficult, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) London hopes that the time will come when the countries of the "Normandy format" would be able to implement the Minsk agreements, even if it is difficult, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"Of course, you have an agreement first. And the trick and the work that you have to do as leaders is to make sure you get a sequence and you get the implementation which is acceptable for the parties.

That's the hard work. That's where you roll up your sleeves and you set about doing it. I hope that time is given for the hard work by Russia, by Ukraine, by the parties-signatories to it. The United Kingdom will lean into all we can to help all parties in that space," Wallace said at a press conference in Moscow.

According to him, the UK hopes that the situation on the border with Ukraine would be resolved through diplomacy and would not entail tragic consequences.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk London Wallace United Kingdom Border All Agreement

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 31 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 31 more positive of corona

59 seconds ago
 VIS upgrades BMR of IEL

VIS upgrades BMR of IEL

1 minute ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

1 minute ago
 New elected body takes over FPCCI

New elected body takes over FPCCI

1 minute ago
 UK's Wallace Says Discussed Issues of Terrorism Wi ..

UK's Wallace Says Discussed Issues of Terrorism With Russian Defense Minister Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Five arrested for charging extra parking fee

Five arrested for charging extra parking fee

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>