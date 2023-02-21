UrduPoint.com

London Hopes Moscow To Reconsider Suspension Of New START Participation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The office of UK Prime Minister expressed hope that Moscow would reconsider the decision to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in a message to the Federal Assembly that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-US New START, stressing that the country is not withdrawing from the treaty.

He noted that before returning to the discussion, "we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and the UK still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (NATO) alliance."

"We hope Putin can reconsider his rash decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START Treaty," a Downing Street spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters.

