London Hopes Reforms to Prevent Lebanon From Economic Collapse - Beirut

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) UK Foreign Office Political Director Richard Moore during a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Monday expressed hope that the successful implementation of reforms in the middle Eastern country would help it avert an economic and financial collapse, the press service of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moore also met with President Michel Aoun in the latter's residence in Baabda earlier in the day. During the talks, the UK political director pledged London's readiness to support Beirut in forming a new government and to not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

"Moore reiterated his country's support for Lebanon and pledged to do everything possible to preserve stability and prevent deterioration of security conditions.

He also expressed his wishes for the early formation of a government to carry out needed reforms to prevent a collapse of Lebanon's economic or financial sector," the statement said.

Rallies in Lebanon were triggered on October 17 by the government's intent to introduce a tax on online calls via WhatsApp messenger. The measure was subsequently scrapped, and then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation along with that of the rest of his cabinet. Despite this, the worsening living standards amid a wider economic crisis kept people in the streets.

Rallies grew violent as clashes between the protesters and police became commonplace, to the point that the government had to order the military to refrain from using extreme force.