UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Hopes Reforms To Prevent Lebanon From Economic Collapse - Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

London Hopes Reforms to Prevent Lebanon From Economic Collapse - Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) UK Foreign Office Political Director Richard Moore during a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Monday expressed hope that the successful implementation of reforms in the middle Eastern country would help it avert an economic and financial collapse, the press service of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moore also met with President Michel Aoun in the latter's residence in Baabda earlier in the day. During the talks, the UK political director pledged London's readiness to support Beirut in forming a new government and to not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

"Moore reiterated his country's support for Lebanon and pledged to do everything possible to preserve stability and prevent deterioration of security conditions.

He also expressed his wishes for the early formation of a government to carry out needed reforms to prevent a collapse of Lebanon's economic or financial sector," the statement said.

Rallies in Lebanon were triggered on October 17 by the government's intent to introduce a tax on online calls via WhatsApp messenger. The measure was subsequently scrapped, and then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation along with that of the rest of his cabinet. Despite this, the worsening living standards amid a wider economic crisis kept people in the streets.

Rallies grew violent as clashes between the protesters and police became commonplace, to the point that the government had to order the military to refrain from using extreme force.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Police London Beirut United Kingdom Lebanon October From Government Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

20 minutes ago

Ousted Navy secretary made secret deal with Trump: ..

20 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring ..

52 minutes ago

Convicted ex-advisor to Trump launches US Congress ..

20 minutes ago

Eight killed in road accident in D.I Khan

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.