UrduPoint.com

London Imposes Sanctions Against State Authority For Military Industry Of Belarus

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 04:23 PM

London Imposes Sanctions Against State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus

The United Kingdom has introduced sanctions against the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus and four other military industry enterprises, according to an updated list of UK sanctions published by the HM Treasury

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United Kingdom has introduced sanctions against the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus and four other military industry enterprises, according to an updated list of UK sanctions published by the HM Treasury.

The list also includes the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, the Belspetsvneshtekhnika military industry enterprise, the Defense Initiatives engineering center, and OKB TSP innovative company.

Related Topics

Company Minsk Enterprise United Kingdom Belarus Industry

Recent Stories

Drones, thermal scanners scour China Eastern crash ..

Drones, thermal scanners scour China Eastern crash site

2 minutes ago
 Early elections could be held in the country, says ..

Early elections could be held in the country, says Sheikh Rashid  

21 minutes ago
 Moscow, Tehran Discuss Recognition of Russia's Mir ..

Moscow, Tehran Discuss Recognition of Russia's Mir Cards - Iranian Ambassador to ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine urges global protests against Russia's mon ..

Ukraine urges global protests against Russia's month-old war

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Vucic's Concerns on Gas Payments: Serbi ..

Kremlin on Vucic's Concerns on Gas Payments: Serbia's Worries to Be of Priority ..

26 minutes ago
 Russian, US Military Departments' Contacts Are Imp ..

Russian, US Military Departments' Contacts Are Important in Such Tense Time - Kr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>