London Imposes Sanctions Against State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United Kingdom has introduced sanctions against the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus and four other military industry enterprises, according to an updated list of UK sanctions published by the HM Treasury.

The list also includes the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, the Belspetsvneshtekhnika military industry enterprise, the Defense Initiatives engineering center, and OKB TSP innovative company.