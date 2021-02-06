London in Solidarity With European Nations in Light of Diplomats' Expulsion From Russia

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday expressed solidarity with its European partners in light of Russia's decision to expel several diplomats from the country.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expulsion of three European diplomats ” from Germany, Poland and Sweden ” for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of opposition activist Alexey Navalny on January 23.

"We stand in solidarity with our European friends in the face of this unjustified action. This is the latest in a series of actions, since the poisoning of @Navalny, which shows the Russian government turning its back on international law," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The foreign secretary also called the expulsion of diplomats "for simply doing their jobs" a crude attempt to distract from Moscow's actions against opposition leaders, protesters and journalists.

Unauthorized demonstrations swept through Russian cities on January 23, January 31 and February 2 in support of now-sentenced Navalny, who was detained on arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to Moscow City Court, 4,908 administrative offense cases has been registered in the capital in connection with the protests so far, and almost 1,000 people have been sentenced to administrative arrest.

The Kremlin called the organizers of such demonstrations provocateurs. President Vladimir Putin said that everyone had the right to freedom of opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous."