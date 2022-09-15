The UK Foreign Office has informed the Russian embassy in London of its decision to not invite Russian officials to the Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

"The UK Foreign Office informed the Russian embassy in London of the decision to refrain from sending the Russian side, incl.

leadership of the Russian embassy, invitations to mourning events in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that Russia considers this decision an attempt to "use the national tragedy" for geopolitical purposes.

"For our part, we express our deep condolences to the British people in connection with the great loss that they faced," Zakharova added.