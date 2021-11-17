(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The UK and Ukraine do not want to be hostile to Russia, but are concerned about its military activity on the border with Ukraine, the two countries' defense ministers said in a joint statement.

"Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation," UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, on a visit to Ukraine, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"We are concerned by Russia's military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine," they said.