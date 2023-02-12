UrduPoint.com

London, Kiev Negotiating Plans For Production Of UK Weapons In Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) UK defense industry officials are discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts plans for the production of British weapons in Ukraine, which would mark the deepening of Kiev's ties with both London and NATO, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.

UK executives traveled to Ukraine with a view of creating joint ventures there that would produce weapons and vehicles locally under license, the report said.

In addition, the newspaper reported that other European defense companies are also negotiating with Kiev on the issue, and that UK companies do not want to lose to French and German competitors.

A British executive said there is a race to put the UK "at the front of the queue," The Telegraph said.

Ukraine used to produce some types of Israeli and US small arms, such as rifles, under license, and adapted some of its tanks to incorporate Israeli electronics, the newspaper added.

According to The Telegraph, Kiev would like to produce Western-designed artillery, vehicles and weapons itself rather than buy them.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

