London, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :On a dark autumn evening, first-timers arriving for self-defence classes at Urban Fit and Fearless are asked if they have had any past traumas before they start training.

After a series of high-profile murders of women in London in recent months, the number of young female participants joining the class is high.

One of them, Laura Thompson, a 29-year-old account manager, told AFP: "I think a lot of women at the moment, especially living in London, are pretty shaken up.

"I know a lot of friends that openly talk about how worried they are or how they don't feel safe.

"It's definitely in the back of my mind and I think something like this is definitely going to help.

" The disappearance of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, as she walked home in south London in March sparked renewed anger and concern about women's safety.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer later admitted her kidnap, rape and murder, and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Everard's murder came nearly a year after two sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, were stabbed to death by a man in a Satanic-inspired attack in a northwest London park.

In September, a schoolteacher, Sabina Nessa, was found dead in another park, in the southwest of the British capital. A man has since been charged with her murder.