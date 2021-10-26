Europe's biggest ultra-low emission zone, spanning about 380 square km of London, came into operation on Tuesday

LONDON, Oct. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Europe's biggest ultra-low emission zone, spanning about 380 square km of London, came into operation on Tuesday.

Around 3.8 million people live within the zone which extends to the north and south circular roads around the British capital.

London City Hall expected around 110,000 vehicles each day are likely to need to pay the 12.50 Pounds (17.22 U.S. Dollars) charge for driving within the new zone. Drivers who don't pay face a penalty charge of 160 pounds (220 U.

S. dollars), reduced to half if paid within 14 days.

The enlarged zone is an extension of what was the world's first Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) covering mainly central London.

A City Hall spokesperson said: "The new zone covers one quarter of London and is the largest zone of its kind in Europe. It will bring the health benefits of cleaner air to millions more Londoners. The scheme will operate 24 hours a day, every day of the year except Christmas Day."