UrduPoint.com

London Launches Europe's Biggest Scheme To Drive Polluting Vehicles Off Roads

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:51 PM

London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive polluting vehicles off roads

Europe's biggest ultra-low emission zone, spanning about 380 square km of London, came into operation on Tuesday

LONDON, Oct. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Europe's biggest ultra-low emission zone, spanning about 380 square km of London, came into operation on Tuesday.

Around 3.8 million people live within the zone which extends to the north and south circular roads around the British capital.

London City Hall expected around 110,000 vehicles each day are likely to need to pay the 12.50 Pounds (17.22 U.S. Dollars) charge for driving within the new zone. Drivers who don't pay face a penalty charge of 160 pounds (220 U.

S. dollars), reduced to half if paid within 14 days.

The enlarged zone is an extension of what was the world's first Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) covering mainly central London.

A City Hall spokesperson said: "The new zone covers one quarter of London and is the largest zone of its kind in Europe. It will bring the health benefits of cleaner air to millions more Londoners. The scheme will operate 24 hours a day, every day of the year except Christmas Day."

Related Topics

World Europe Christmas Vehicles London Million

Recent Stories

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting ..

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighb ..

3 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

11 minutes ago
 Opposition's staging sit in only for protecting co ..

Opposition's staging sit in only for protecting corruption: Gill

1 minute ago
 US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals ..

US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Afghan Air ..

1 minute ago
 Tokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Again ..

Tokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marr ..

1 minute ago
 Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.