London March Over Israel-Gaza Violence Results in 9 Police Officers Injured -Scotland Yard

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Several police officers were injured at the demonstration held in support of Palestine in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

"Nine officers were injured as they worked to disperse crowds outside the Israeli Embassy in Kensington this evening (Saturday, 15 May)," the police said.

A total of thirteen people were arrested in London on Saturday, according to Scotland Yard.

"Nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a further four people were arrested on suspicion of breaching the Health Protection Regulations. They remain in custody," the police said on Saturday.

According to the Metropolitan Police, protesters were encouraged to disperse first, but were met with hostility and had to take action to end the protest.

According to local media reports, participants in the London march were throwing bottles and eggs at police.

Earlier on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that thousands of people marched in support of Palestine in central London. The march was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC). The protest started off as a peaceful demonstration, and the majority of people were wearing masks.

Marches in support of Palestine have been held across the United Kingdom, as well as in a number of other countries, amid the recent escalation at the Gaza Strip border that has resulted in over 140 deaths among the Palestinians, including more than 40 among children. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid tensions with Israel.