London Mayor Announces $1.7Mln For Community Projects To Tackle Knife Crime

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

London Mayor Announces $1.7Mln for Community Projects to Tackle Knife Crime

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday that the agency he launched about a year ago to tackle violent crime would allocate 1.4 million pounds ($1.7 million) for community projects aimed at preventing knife crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday that the agency he launched about a year ago to tackle violent crime would allocate 1.4 million Pounds ($1.7 million) for community projects aimed at preventing knife crime.

"The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has today announced that London's Violence Reduction Unit [VRU] will be investing �1.4 million in local community groups that specialize in early intervention to tackle knife crime," Khan's office said in a statement.

The VRU will fund around 40 projects to provide support and various diversionary activities for some 25,000 young people in London's high-crime areas, according to the statement.

"The projects, which will be the first to be funded by the VRU, will provide mentoring, counselling, school-based education schemes and community diversionary activities over the course of the next year for young people aged 10-21," the statement said.

The United Kingdom has been experiencing a surge of violent crime over the past several years, reaching especially alarming rates in London and other major cities.

