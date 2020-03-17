London Mayor Announces Cancellation of Planned Events in Trafalgar Square Due to COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) All events scheduled to take place in Trafalgar Square in London have been canceled until further notice after the UK government issued new measures advising against all mass public gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday in a statement.

"Our Trafalgar Square celebrations are key moments that bring communities together from across the capital, but the Government has advised that large gatherings should not take place so we will be cancelling them until further notice," Khan remarked.

The cancellation will affect planned celebrations for St. George's Day and the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi in April, and scheduled celebrations for the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr in May, according to the mayor's statement.

"It is vital that we take all necessary precautions to ensure the health of all in our city," the mayor said.

On Monday, the UK government issued stringent social distancing methods to curb the coronavirus disease, including advisories against all public gatherings and non-essential travel.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday recorded its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus disease outbreak. As of 09:00 GMT, the UK has now confirmed 1,950 cases of COVID-19 in the country, an increase of 407 in the previous 24 hours.