UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Mayor Calls For $7.4Bln Bailout Of Pandemic-Hit Transport System - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

London Mayor Calls for $7.4Bln Bailout of Pandemic-Hit Transport System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked for a 5.7 billion Pounds ($7.4 billion) bailout to keep the capital's transport system running for the next 18 months given huge losses that it has suffered during the pandemic, Financial Times reported on Thursday.

In a submission to the Treasury, the mayor outlined the damage that the coronavirus restrictions had inflicted on the network, including some 90 percent fall in income from ticket sales, which "will be nowhere near returning to normal levels as long as social-distancing measures are in place."

The Labour mayor also criticized the government for excluding the capital from its recent spending announcements as part of efforts to "level up" the regions.

This has made the London transport system ever more dependent on fares.

In the document, Khan also requested "urgent" support measures for other pandemic-hit sectors, like retail, hospitality, leisure and culture.

According to the newspaper, the government will likely heed the mayor's calls, but the money for the transport system will come with strings attached, like it was the case with 1.6 billion pounds bailout in May, when Khan was obligated to agree to a rise in fares and the congestion charge.

Related Topics

Sadiq Khan London Money May From Government Billion Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Girl waiting for bus in Lahore allegedly kidnapped ..

14 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls for internationally declaring BJ ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability is safe ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.