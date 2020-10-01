London Mayor Calls for $7.4Bln Bailout of Pandemic-Hit Transport System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked for a 5.7 billion Pounds ($7.4 billion) bailout to keep the capital's transport system running for the next 18 months given huge losses that it has suffered during the pandemic, Financial Times reported on Thursday.

In a submission to the Treasury, the mayor outlined the damage that the coronavirus restrictions had inflicted on the network, including some 90 percent fall in income from ticket sales, which "will be nowhere near returning to normal levels as long as social-distancing measures are in place."

The Labour mayor also criticized the government for excluding the capital from its recent spending announcements as part of efforts to "level up" the regions.

This has made the London transport system ever more dependent on fares.

In the document, Khan also requested "urgent" support measures for other pandemic-hit sectors, like retail, hospitality, leisure and culture.

According to the newspaper, the government will likely heed the mayor's calls, but the money for the transport system will come with strings attached, like it was the case with 1.6 billion pounds bailout in May, when Khan was obligated to agree to a rise in fares and the congestion charge.