MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Wednesday has called on the UK government to provide emergency funding to protect vital public services, such as the capital's police force and public transport authority, which face a total budget shortfall of 493 million Pounds ($619 million) over the next two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unless Ministers act, the current number of police officers will need to be reduced and it will be impossible to tackle youth violence or make the changes to the London Fire Brigade that are desperately needed after the awful Grenfell Tower tragedy," Khan said in a press release published on the mayoral website.

Khan has committed to take an immediate 10 percent pay cut and the salaries of his 15 direct appointments will be frozen, the press release said. However, more help will be required to make up a budget shortfall in excess of $600 million, according to the mayor.

"Overall, the GLA Group [Greater London Authority] faces a forecast �493m budget shortfall over the next two years as a result of an unprecedented loss of business rates and council tax income, caused by Covid-19, that is hitting every local authority in the country," the press release read.

The mayor is shortly expected to publish new Budget Guidance, which will provide a request to London's key public services to map out the ways they can make significant budget cuts while still contributing to the capital's recovery, the press release stated.

The largest recovery effort since the end of the Second World War is currently underway in London to help the UK capital rebound from the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus disease.