London Mayor Calls On Stores To Stock Reusable Face Masks As COVID-19 Lockdown Eases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

London Mayor Calls on Stores to Stock Reusable Face Masks As COVID-19 Lockdown Eases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Stores across the UK capital should ensure that they have suitable stocks of reusable face masks that can be readily purchased by the city's inhabitants as the government moves towards easing the lockdown restrictions that were put in force to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Wednesday.

"I really appreciate all the work being done by retailers across the capital to keep Londoners safe during this crisis, including all the vital measures they have put in place to ensure we can all socially distance. I want to work with London's retailers to now go even further - ensuring they can supply reusable, non-medical face coverings in an affordable and accessible way for all Londoners," Khan said in a statement published on the mayoral website.

The message has also been shared by the British Independent Retailers Association, which has called for non-medical reusable face coverings to be made available.

According to the mayoral statement, face masks that will be available to purchase in stores must be non-medical, to ensure supplies of medical-grade protective equipment for health care professionals.

According to Khan, stocks must be bolstered to ensure that Londoners can travel to work on public transport safely.

"Londoners have shown that they want to do everything they can to slow the spread of this virus, and the wearing of non-medical face coverings will be essential as the lockdown begins to end, particularly for those who have no option but to use public transport," the mayor said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 10 first announced the government's proposals to begin gradually easing the social distancing restrictions that were put into force on March 23. As part of the new government guidance, those who are unable to work from home have been told to begin returning to their jobs.

