Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:51 PM

London Mayor Khan Proposes Giving Priority Housing to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed giving priority housing to frontline workers who have performed vital duties during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed giving priority housing to frontline workers who have performed vital duties during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release on Tuesday.

"I want to hear from Londoners and our partners about how I can best support London's key workers to be able to access a safe and secure home that they can afford. By helping people buy or rent a home below the market rate we encourage them to put down roots, become part of a community and help London thrive," Khan said in the press release.

The proposals have centered on the issue of intermediate housing, which is defined as affordable housing for people that will have difficulties in saving to purchase their own property, but who also earn too much to receive social housing.

London currently has two schemes, London Shared Ownership and London Living Rent, that fulfill the need for intermediate housing in the UK capital. The initiatives provide assistance for households that have a combined annual income below 90,000 Pounds ($117,000) and 60,000 pounds ($78,000), respectively.

Wider consultations are currently underway to assess the UK capital's need for affordable rented housing. According to the UK property portal Home, the median monthly rental price of a two-bedroom property across the whole of London is 2,149 pounds ($2,805).

