London Mayor Khan Says Praying For UK Prime Minister Johnson's Swift Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter that he was praying for the recovery of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, placed in intensive care with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Praying for the Prime Minister's swift recovery tonight," Khan said.

"@GSTTNHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands," he said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,337,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 74,000 deaths. More than 276,000 have recovered.

