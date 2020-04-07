(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter that he was praying for the recovery of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, placed in intensive care with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Praying for the Prime Minister's swift recovery tonight," Khan said.

"@GSTTNHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands," he said.

