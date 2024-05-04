Open Menu

London Mayor Khan Wins Historic Third Term As Tories Routed In Local Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 11:20 PM

London mayor Khan wins historic third term as Tories routed in local polls

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday secured a record third term, dealing the Conservatives another damaging defeat in their worst local election results in recent memory months before an expected general election.

Khan, 53, easily beat Tory challenger Susan Hall to scupper largely forlorn Tory hopes that they could prise the UK capital away from Labour for the first time since 2016.

The first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected then, he had been widely expected to win as Labour surge nationally and the Conservatives suffer in the polls.

In the end, he saw his margin of victory increase compared to the last contest in 2021.

It adds to a dismal set of results for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as his Tories finished a humiliating third in local council tallies after losing nearly 500 seats in voting Thursday across England.

With Labour making huge gains, the beleaguered leader's Conservatives lost crunch mayoral races in Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire as well as the capital and elsewhere.

In the West Midlands, where Tory incumbent Andy Street is bidding for his own third term, votes were reportedly being recounted and too close to call.

An unexpected Tory defeat there could leave Sunak with only one notable success: its mayor winning a third term in Tees Valley, northeast England -- albeit with a vastly reduced majority.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Sadiq Khan London Liverpool Manchester United Kingdom 2016 Muslim From Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 hour ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 hour ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 hour ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

1 hour ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 hour ago
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

1 hour ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

1 hour ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

1 hour ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

1 hour ago
 PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rul ..

PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

2 hours ago
 Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azm ..

Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari

1 hour ago

More Stories From World