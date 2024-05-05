London mayor Khan wins historic third term as Tories routed in local polls

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday secured a record third term, as the party swept a host of mayoral races and local elections to deplete the ruling Conservatives just months before an expected general election.

Khan, 53, beat Tory challenger Susan Hall by 11 points to scupper largely forlorn Tory hopes that they could prise the UK capital away from Labour for the first time since 2016.

The first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected then, he had been widely expected to win as the opposition party surges nationally and the Tories struggle to revive their fortunes.