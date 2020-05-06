London Mayor Plans to Widen Sidewalks, Build Temporary Bicycle Lanes to Ensure Distancing

(@FahadShabbir)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced plans to widen the UK capital's sidewalks and build temporary bicycle lanes to prevent an uptick in citizens using their cars to travel amid a fall in public transport capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, according to a press release published on the mayoral website on Wednesday

The Streetspace plan will see the creation of temporary bicycle lanes to cope with the expected rise in cyclists on the roads. Additionally, sidewalks will be widened to ensure that pedestrians can remain a sufficient distance away from one another, the authorities said.

"The capacity of our public transport will be dramatically reduced post-coronavirus as a result of the huge challenges we face around social distancing ... The emergency measures included in our major strategic London Streetspace programme will help those who have to travel to work by fast-tracking the transformation of streets across our city," Khan said in the press release.

At present, London's public transport capacity is estimated to run at just one-fifth of its pre-coronavirus disease level.

The London city authorities are expecting the distance inhabitants will travel on bicycles to increase tenfold, and a fivefold increase in walking is expected, according to the press release.

According to the mayor, the temporary measures may be made permanent following review. Khan added that the new regulations will also make London into a greener, more sustainable city.

"I urge the Government and boroughs to work with us to enable Londoners to switch to cleaner, more sustainable forms of transport - and reduce the pressure on other parts of our transport network - once the lockdown is eased," the mayor said in the press release.

For passengers to observe a minimum of two meters (6 feet 6 inches) in distance from one another, London's peak-time subway passenger flows must be cut from 325,000 people every 15 minutes to 50,000 every 15 minutes, according to a Transport for London report seen by the BBC broadcaster on Tuesday.