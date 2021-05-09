UrduPoint.com
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Re-Elected With 1,013,721 First Preference Votes - Final Results

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been re-elected with over 55 percent of the vote, according to final results.

"Thank you London. It's the absolute honour of my life to serve the city I love for another three years. I'll leave no stone unturned to get our city back on its feet. A brighter future is possible, and we'll deliver it together," Khan said on Twitter late on Saturday.

The London mayor from the opposition Labour Party got 1,013,721 first preference votes and 893,051 second preference votes in the Thursday election.

His Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey got 192,313 and 84,550 votes, respectively.

On Thursday, UK citizens voted for 143 councils, 13 mayors, including that of London, two regional parliaments, 39 police commissioners and the new representative to the UK Parliament from the English constituency of Hartlepool. The elections were initially scheduled for May 7, 2020, but were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

