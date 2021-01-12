London Mayor Says 1 in 20 People Have COVID-19 in Some Parts of City

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Tuesday that in some parts of the city 1 in 20 people have COVID-19, while a third of them have no symptoms.

"1 in 20 people have COVID-19 in some parts of London. Around a third of those will have no symptoms," Khan said on Twitter.

The mayor urged Londoners to stay home and adhere to the COVID-19 related restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's absolutely essential that we stay home to protect ourselves, our families and every single person in our city. We cannot let up now. Please follow the rules," Khan said.

On January 8, Khan declared a "major incident" in the UK capital due to the rapid increase in the number of people being admitted to the city's hospitals and the risk of the National Health Service being overwhelmed.

As of Monday, the UK registered 46,169 new daily COVID-19 cases, with the total number of infections surpassing 3.1 million. The country confirmed 82,624 deaths, with the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain identified in southeast England being blamed for the recent spike in the coronavirus cases in London and most parts of the country.