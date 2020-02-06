UrduPoint.com
London Mayor Slams Tories' UK Housing Environmental Standards Proposal - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:23 PM

National standards for carbon reduction in the construction of new homes in the UK proposed by the Conservative government are much lower than those adopted in the city of London, demonstrating that the government is failing to act accordingly to combat climate change, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) National standards for carbon reduction in the construction of new homes in the UK proposed by the Conservative government are much lower than those adopted in the city of London, demonstrating that the government is failing to act accordingly to combat climate change, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday.

In a statement published on the city of London website, Khan stated that the government's proposed 2025 Future Homes Standard has carbon reduction targets that are 25 percent lower than those implemented in the mayor's 2016 London Plan. The government is also planning to amend the 2018 Planning Act that would force London to comply with the new, lower targets, the mayor said.

"Hundreds of local authorities across England have declared climate emergencies - yet these proposals would hold back both the councils and developers who want to go further and faster to decarbonise new homes.

London has shown how higher carbon reduction targets can be met while still delivering much-needed new homes," Khan stated.

With the Scottish city of Glasgow hosting the next UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), Khan stated that the government should be showing initiative in order to reach carbon neutrality, rather than lowering environmental standards.

The Future Homes Standard, to be introduced in 2025, will require all newly built homes after this date to be highly energy efficient and be equipped with low-carbon heating.

