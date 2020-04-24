London Mayor Streams Further 4Mln Pounds to COVID-19 Community Response Fund

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has allotted additional funding worth 4 million Pounds ($5 million) to community groups tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the UK capital city, including ethnic and sexual minorities, his press service said on Friday.

"The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has today announced a further 4m for the London Community Response Fund to support community and voluntary organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus," the press release read.

According to the text, the support package will cover London's civil society organizations that coordinate work and volunteers and equalities groups that work to support the BAME, LGBTQ+, disabled-led groups and other communities of Londoners disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

"These groups are showing the very best of our city, as they bring Londoners together to help those who need it the most, including those being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

The rising need for their already-stretched services, after a decade of austerity, combined with the huge demand already shown for the fund, shows just how much these vital organisations need help," Khan said, as quoted in the press release.

The London mayor was further quoted as pledging to continue supporting these groups and urge the UK government to step-up and ensure adequate support as well, "now and in the future."

The total economic support package provided by the City Hall to the community and voluntary organizations of London has thus grown to 16 million pounds. Capital remains the worst affected area of the United Kingdom, accounting for 22,767 COVID-19 cases out of the nationwide total of 138,078.