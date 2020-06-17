UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Mayor Takes Pay Cut Over Virus Funding Cut Fears

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:48 PM

London mayor takes pay cut over virus funding cut fears

London's mayor announced Wednesday he will take a 10 percent pay cut due to a budget crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, as he urged the government to help Britain's stretched local authorities

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :London's mayor announced Wednesday he will take a 10 percent pay cut due to a budget crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, as he urged the government to help Britain's stretched local authorities.

Sadiq Khan said the capital faces a budget shortfall of nearly 500 million ($628 million, 560 million Euros) over the next two years because of an "unprecedented" income loss from the crisis.

The Labour mayor warned he could make cuts to police, fire and transport services without additional funding from the government, which he accused of risking "a new era of austerity".

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on London's public finances," he said in a statement, warning many local authorities across the country were in a similar position.

"I will do everything in my power to persuade ministers not to force another era of austerity on local and regional government.

"It's only right that I should volunteer for an immediate pay cut in these extremely difficult circumstances."As well as taking a cut on his 152,734-a-year salary, Khan said he would freeze the wages of his 15 direct appointments given the 493-million budget shortfall forecast.

Like most local authorities, the directly elected London mayor -- created in 2000 as part of local governance reforms -- is funded through government grants and income from sources such as transport fares.

Related Topics

Fire Police Budget London From Government Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

20 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

35 minutes ago

Minister urges ERRA to complete pending projects i ..

2 minutes ago

Five arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 293,000 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Streets being named after Pakistani cricket greats ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.