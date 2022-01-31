London Mayor to Spend Almost $60Mln on Free Training Program for Unemployed - Office

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has started a new free training program for unemployed and low-income Londoners, which will cost 44 million pounds ($59 million), as the city's unemployment rate shrinks, the mayoral office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has started a new free training program for unemployed and low-income Londoners, which will cost 44 million Pounds ($59 million), as the city's unemployment rate shrinks, the mayoral office said on Monday.

"The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, today launched a major new skills programme, which will offer free training courses to support Londoners into good jobs and help address the growing skills shortage in the capital," the office said in a statement, adding that "the �44m Mayor's academies Programme will coordinate and improve the quality of training in the capital, enabling anyone who is 19 and over and unemployed or in low-income work to access training courses for free at local colleges and adult education providers."

The office noted that the program will prioritize industries related to environment, digital, hospitality, health, social care, as well as the creative and cultural sectors to ensure the UK capital successfully emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The latest labour market statistics reveal that the unemployment rate in London continues to fall from the pandemic peak and is down 1.7 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. Online postings for jobs in London are also back to pre-pandemic levels, however a growing number of businesses are currently unable to find people with the skills they need," the office stated.

Like other countries, the United Kingdom's labor market suffered a downturn in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic accompanied by lockdowns, as well as disruption of the global economy. Since then, however, the situation has been improving as the vaccination drive expands and COVID-19 restrictions are gradually lifted.