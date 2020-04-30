UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Mayor Unveils $2.9Mln Fund To Support Arts Scene, Night-Time Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:17 PM

London Mayor Unveils $2.9Mln Fund to Support Arts Scene, Night-Time Economy

London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched a $2.9 million emergency fund on Thursday to support at-risk music venues, freelance artists and independent cinemas amid the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched a $2.9 million emergency fund on Thursday to support at-risk music venues, freelance artists and independent cinemas amid the pandemic.

"These industries are so important to the fabric of our city during the day and night, and they will play a key role in helping us to recover from this public health crisis," he said.

Creative industries bring an annual $65 billion to the city's economy and account for one in six jobs. The outbreak has canceled countless shows and concerts, with some venues facing permanent closure. Many artists and performers are self-employed and cannot apply for government subsidies.

The mayoral office will help the Music Venue Trust to sustain 147 grassroots music venues, the Creative Land Trusts representing 200 artist studios, the British Film Institute supporting up to 25 independent cinemas as well as the LGBTQ+ Venues Forum.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Sadiq Khan London From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

US Charges Former Honduras National Police Chief W ..

4 minutes ago

Saakashvili to Assume Another Duty, Not Become Ukr ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Complicates Settlement in Ukraine, But Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

51 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Conducts 28 Strikes in Iraq, Syri ..

5 minutes ago

Action against butchers, fruit, vegetable sellers ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.