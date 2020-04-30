London Mayor Unveils $2.9Mln Fund to Support Arts Scene, Night-Time Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched a $2.9 million emergency fund on Thursday to support at-risk music venues, freelance artists and independent cinemas amid the pandemic.

"These industries are so important to the fabric of our city during the day and night, and they will play a key role in helping us to recover from this public health crisis," he said.

Creative industries bring an annual $65 billion to the city's economy and account for one in six jobs. The outbreak has canceled countless shows and concerts, with some venues facing permanent closure. Many artists and performers are self-employed and cannot apply for government subsidies.

The mayoral office will help the Music Venue Trust to sustain 147 grassroots music venues, the Creative Land Trusts representing 200 artist studios, the British Film Institute supporting up to 25 independent cinemas as well as the LGBTQ+ Venues Forum.