London Mayor Unveils Plan to Improve Black Peoples Confidence in Police

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan unveiled on Friday an action plan that seeks to improve confidence and trust in Metropolitan Police after new data shows black people are four times more likely to be stopped and searched in public than white people

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Mayor of London Sadiq Khan unveiled on Friday an action plan that seeks to improve confidence and trust in Metropolitan Police after new data shows black people are four times more likely to be stopped and searched in public than white people.

"Through the development of this Action Plan, we've listened and responded to the continued frustrations of Black Londoners, who are concerned about the disproportionate use of some police powers. It's simply not right that Black Londoners have less trust and confidence in our police service and it's something I am determined to resolve," Khan said.

According to the mayor, who is running for re-election in 2021 on Labour party platform, although London is seen as a "beacon of diversity and a city that is both fair and inclusive," the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the US highlighted that there is a lot more to be done to improve black people�s trust and confidence in public institutions.

"All institutions within our city, the media, politics, health services, education, the courts, the police, need to take more actions to address the racism, discrimination and inequality black people face," he said.

The launch of the action plan comes as Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, issued a statement in which she recognises and regrets the pain and anguish felt by London's Black communities and says the Met police is not free of racism, bias or discrimination.

The plan includes the investment of �1.7 million ($2.2 million) to improve police training and recruit more blacks and other ethnic minorities as officers.