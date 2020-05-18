UrduPoint.com
London Mayor Urges Citizens To Avoid Unnecessary Travel To Prevent COVID-19 Second Wave

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

People in the UK capital of London must avoid any unnecessary travel, particularly on public transport, in order to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak in the city, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) People in the UK capital of London must avoid any unnecessary travel, particularly on public transport, in order to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak in the city, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday.

"London's doing an incredible job slowing the spread of #COVID19, but if we're to prevent a disastrous second wave we must all continue to stay at home as much as possible and avoid any unnecessary travel, especially on public transport. Don't let up now. Let's keep it going," Khan wrote on Twitter.

According to data published by Public Health England and Cambridge University this past week, fewer than 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK capital per day, indicating that the spread of the disease is rapidly slowing.

As the UK government attempts to begin easing lockdown measures imposed on March 23 to curb the spread of the disease, citizens have been told by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stay alert and only travel for essential purposes.

However, Johnson also urged those who are unable to work from home to begin returning to their jobs, a message that has received criticism from opposition lawmakers and trade union leaders.

On Sunday, the UK's Department of Health and Social Care confirmed 3,534 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, a slight rise from the 3,451 cases reported the day before. Since the start of the outbreak, 243,695 positive tests for the disease have been registered.

