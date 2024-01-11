Open Menu

London Mayor Urges Closer UK Ties With EU

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

London mayor urges closer UK ties with EU

London's mayor on Thursday called for closer ties with Europe and a better debate about immigration as he branded Brexit a "key contributor" to Britain's cost-of-living crisis

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) London's mayor on Thursday called for closer ties with Europe and a better debate about immigration as he branded Brexit a "key contributor" to Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

Sadiq Khan, of the main opposition Labour party, said the UK should forge a "new settlement" with the European Union because Britain's 2020 departure from the bloc "isn't working".

His intervention comes in a general election year when the major political parties, in particular the ruling Conservatives, appear reluctant to talk about the repercussions of the 2016 EU referendum.

"We've got to be frank, Brexit is simply not a peripheral concern that we can leave in the past," Khan was to say in a keynote speech, according to excerpts released by his office.

"It's a key contributor to the cost-of-living crisis right now and it's resulting in lost opportunities, lost business and lost income."

He added Britain urgently needs "a closer relationship with the EU", arguing a "new settlement would not only turbocharge our economy and help to raise living standards, but help to unlock the growth and prosperity we need".

Khan, who will seek a third term in May, cited analysis commissioned by City Hall which found Britain's economy had lost out on £140 billion ($178 billion) because of Brexit.

London's economy is £30 billion smaller -- about 7.5 percent -- than its projected size if the UK had remained in the EU, the study concluded.

Related Topics

Business Europe European Union Sadiq Khan London United Kingdom Brexit May 2016 2020 From Billion Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

12 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

12 minutes ago
 Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: r ..

Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: reports

12 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's electi ..

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

13 minutes ago
 2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea ..

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea nuclear test site: Yonhap

13 minutes ago
 CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

13 minutes ago
PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

13 minutes ago
 Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

29 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

29 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to ..

US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to 3.4pc

13 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

29 minutes ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World