London mayor urges closer UK ties with EU

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) London's mayor on Thursday called for closer ties with Europe and a better debate about immigration as he branded Brexit a "key contributor" to Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

Sadiq Khan, of the main opposition Labour party, said the UK should forge a "new settlement" with the European Union because Britain's 2020 departure from the bloc "isn't working".

His intervention comes in a general election year when the major political parties, in particular the ruling Conservatives, appear reluctant to talk about the repercussions of the 2016 EU referendum.

"We've got to be frank, Brexit is simply not a peripheral concern that we can leave in the past," Khan was to say in a keynote speech, according to excerpts released by his office.

"It's a key contributor to the cost-of-living crisis right now and it's resulting in lost opportunities, lost business and lost income."

He added Britain urgently needs "a closer relationship with the EU", arguing a "new settlement would not only turbocharge our economy and help to raise living standards, but help to unlock the growth and prosperity we need".

Khan, who will seek a third term in May, cited analysis commissioned by City Hall which found Britain's economy had lost out on £140 billion ($178 billion) because of Brexit.

London's economy is £30 billion smaller -- about 7.5 percent -- than its projected size if the UK had remained in the EU, the study concluded.