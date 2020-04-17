UrduPoint.com
London Mayor Urges Government To Make Face Covering On Public Transport Compulsory

Fri 17th April 2020

London Mayor Urges Government to Make Face Covering on Public Transport Compulsory

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the government to oblige people to cover faces on public transport as part of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the government to oblige people to cover faces on public transport as part of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Khan admits that a regular face mask may not stop a person from catching the virus, but it can prevent the virus from transmitting from those already infected.

"Governments and mayors around the world are advising people to wear non-medical face coverings in public to help stop the spread of #COVID19. In circumstances where it's not possible to keep our social distance, I think it's time we did the same. These would NOT be medical masks - which must be reserved for health and care workers who desperately need them - but scarves or reusable face coverings to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. It is time to act," Khan said on Twitter.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps however believes that wearing a face mask on public transport could be counterproductive for several reasons.

"The suggestions people would make their own masks; whether it's clothing and that sort of thing which doesn't really provide that much protection. Secondly, the way people take it off can sometimes do the reinfection. Thirdly it can provide a false sense of security," Shapps said in the air of ITV broadcaster.

Public Health England has emphasized the importance of masks for doctors and nurses dealing with coronavirus infected patients, but there have been no suggestions on mass public use of masks. UK government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said earlier this week that UK's position on masks was under review and changes were possible depending on scientific opinion.

UK has so far confirmed nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases, with nearly 13,000 related fatalities.

