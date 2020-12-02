London Mayor Urges People to Follow Rules as UK Capital Enters COVID-19 Tiered System

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, urged people on Wednesday to continue to follow the rules as national lockdown ended, and the UKs capital entered into a new toughened system of tiered COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, urged people on Wednesday to continue to follow the rules as national lockdown ended, and the UKs capital entered into a new toughened system of tiered COVID-19 restrictions.

"Please continue to follow the rules. This isn't over - we can't afford another devastating surge of infections," Khan wrote on Twitter, where he also published the notice his office sent to all Londoners.

In his letter, the mayor welcomed the lifting of the lockdown imposed on November 5, saying that people can now start seeing more of their friends and loved ones while shops and hospitality venues will receive a major boost.

He stressed, however, that it is "absolutely vital" that people continue to follow the rules.

"If we act like this virus has gone away we could see a devastating further surge in cases at a time of year when our NHS [National Health Service] is already under enough pressure," Khan added.

Under the three-tiered system that replaced the national lockdown on Wednesday, non-essential shops and other businesses, including personal care services such as hairdressers and beauty salons, are allowed to open.

In tier 1 (medium), up to six people can meet indoors and outdoors, pubs and restaurants are open until 23:00 GMT and spectators can attend sports events in limited numbers.

Most parts of England, including London, will be, however, in tier 2 (high), meaning people are not allowed to mix with other household indoors, although they can socialize in groups of up to six outdoors, while pubs and restaurants can only serve alcohol as part of a substantial meal.

Other major cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham, as well as the county of Kent, will all fall into tier 3, where people must also not mix with anyone outside their household or at most outdoor venues, and pubs and restaurants will have to remain closed except for delivery and takeaway.