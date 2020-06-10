London Mayor Urges Probe After British Rapper Posts Video of Police Tasing His Father

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for a probe after British rapper Wretch 32 posted an April video of police tasing his 62-year-old father, following days of anti-racism protests in the capital in the wake of an African American man's death in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.

Wretch 32, whose real name is Jermaine Scott Sinclair, took to Twitter on Tuesday to publish the footage showing his father falling down the stairs in a home after police use a taser stun gun against him. The same day, the rapper in an interview with ITV news spoke out about police brutality, saying that he has watched his dad and uncle fighting it his "whole life," and "we are still here again today."

"It's absolutely vital that our police service retains the trust of the communities it serves. I've asked the Metropolitan Police for an urgent explanation of this distressing incident.

It's imperative this is properly investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct," Khan wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of the publication of the footage, the Metropolitan police said that the incident has been reviewed by the Directorate of Professional Standards and "no indication of misconduct has been identified."

They explained that officers entered the house to "carry out arrest enquiries as part of a long running operation to tackle drugs supply." The police had to discharge a taser after the man continued moving toward the officers despite several warnings not do so, according to the statement.

The man was assessed by the ambulance service at the scene and did not require further treatment. Two other people in the house were arrested. The police said that they had contacted the family after the incident and continue to talk with them about their concerns.