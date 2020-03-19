London Mayor Urges Residents to Avoid All Non-Essential Travel as 40 Subway Stations Close

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged the city's residents to avoid all but essential travel on public transport in order to allow health care professionals and other critical workers to travel to work amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged the city's residents to avoid all but essential travel on public transport in order to allow health care professionals and other critical workers to travel to work amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, at the same time as the city's transportation authority announced the indefinite closure of up to 40 London Underground stations from Friday.

"People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary," Khan said in a press release on Transport for London's (TfL) official website.

The mayor urged the public to heed the calls to remain at home, in order to ensure that people working in vital professions can continue to travel to work safely.

"Frontline staff across our health and care service - as well as those ensuring Londoners stay safe and can access food and other essentials - should be commended for their hard work. We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively," the mayor said.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United Kingdom, TfL announced a number of service limitations that will see up to 40 subway stations closed until further notice and a reduction in the number of buses and suburban trains in operation as part of measures to protect crucial workers.

"To make sure we can do that there will be a number of changes to the services we provide, including suspending the Night Tube and Night Overground, suspending the Waterloo & City line and closing some stations to ensure we can staff key locations," TfL's Commissioner Mike Brown said in the release.

On Tuesday, Khan announced the cancellation of all planned events in Trafalgar Square, after the government issued an advisory warning against all public gatherings.

The United Kingdom recorded on Wednesday its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after 676 more people were diagnosed with the disease in the preceding 24 hours, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. A total of 2,626 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than a third of confirmed cases registered in London.