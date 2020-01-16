UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Meeting On Iran Plane Crash Aims For Consensus On Next Steps - Canadian Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:50 AM

London Meeting on Iran Plane Crash Aims for Consensus on Next Steps - Canadian Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Foreign ministers of the countries whose citizens perished in the Ukrainian jet crash hope to achieve consensus on what they will as of Iran at the first meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group meeting in London, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said at a press conference.

"It's very important for us to have that meeting tomorrow, because it will basically achieve consensus, amongst the five countries that had nationals that lost their life on this tragic flight, and will make it to clear to Iran what we expect to ensure a full investigation," Garneau said on Wednesday.

International Coordination and Response Group was created at the behest of the Canadian government and will meet for the first time in Canada House in London on Thursday.

Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members.

Related Topics

Iran Canada London Tehran From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

3 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

4 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.