London Meeting on Iran Plane Crash Aims for Consensus on Next Steps - Canadian Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Foreign ministers of the countries whose citizens perished in the Ukrainian jet crash hope to achieve consensus on what they will as of Iran at the first meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group meeting in London, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said at a press conference.

"It's very important for us to have that meeting tomorrow, because it will basically achieve consensus, amongst the five countries that had nationals that lost their life on this tragic flight, and will make it to clear to Iran what we expect to ensure a full investigation," Garneau said on Wednesday.

International Coordination and Response Group was created at the behest of the Canadian government and will meet for the first time in Canada House in London on Thursday.

Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members.