UrduPoint.com

London Metal Exchange Asks For Market Opinion On Ban On Russian Metal Exports - Document

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 01:40 AM

London Metal Exchange Asks for Market Opinion on Ban on Russian Metal Exports - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022)  The London Metal Exchange (LME) requested opinions of consumers and companies in the metal market about a possible ban on exports of Russian metal, according to a paper released by the LME on Thursday.

The LME published a discussion paper evaluating possible measures that could be taken to restrict or completely ban supplies of all Russian metal to different countries in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"The LME is keen to hear views on the topics in this discussion paper (in particular, from consumers in respect of their plans regarding accepting, or not, Russian metal moving forward)," the document read.

The exchange is seeking for a feedback from market participants regarding possible measures on exports of Russian metal.

They could choose between a number of options such as maintaining the current position, introducing thresholds for metal from Russia or suspending the warranting of Russian metal in LME warehouses globally.

"Specific sectoral sanctions and related measures against Russia have been introduced (since the start of the military operation in Ukraine); however, there has been no comprehensive government-led action to prevent the widespread use of Russian metal," the paper said.

Earlier in the day, the EU agreed on the eighth sanctions package against Russia, which includes a ban on imports of Russian semi-finished products for metal industry. The measures went into effect after they were officially published.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia London Metal Exchange Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

1 hour ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

1 hour ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

1 hour ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.