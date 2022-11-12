UrduPoint.com

London Metal Exchange To Allow Trading In Russian Metal

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 02:00 AM

London Metal Exchange to Allow Trading in Russian Metal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The London Metal Exchange (LME) said Friday it would continue to allow Russian metal to be traded and stored in its warehouses after it consulted market stakeholders.

The exchange launched a discussion in October to gauge market opinion about a pro-active ban on new Russian metal exports in response to growing uncertainty in the market.

"The LME does not propose to prohibit the warranting of new Russian metal. Additionally, feedback clearly indicated that thresholds or similar limits would be too complex to be practicable. As such, the LME will proceed with the status quo in respect of Russian metal," the discussion paper read.

Media reported last month that the US government had floated the idea of banning Russian aluminum imports in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Russia is one of the world's largest aluminum producers.

Related Topics

World Exchange Exports Ukraine Russia London Metal Exchange October Market Government

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

2 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

2 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

2 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

2 hours ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

2 hours ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.