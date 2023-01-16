London Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 24 Rape Charges - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A serving officer of the London Metropolitan Police has admitted to dozens of rape and sexual offenses after assaulting 12 women, UK media reported on Monday.

David Carrick, a 48-year-old officer, pleaded guilty on 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape, for crimes committed over an 18-year period, the Sky news broadcaster said.

Carrick joined the police force in August 2001 and worked with the parliamentary and diplomatic command from 2009 until his suspension after a second rape complaint was filed against him in October 2021, the report said.

The police issued an apology after Carrick came to the attention of the officers in connection with nine previous incidents, including allegations of rape and domestic violence, but faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings, the broadcaster said.

The Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism, Barbara Gray, apologized to Carrick's victims for failing to remove him from the force.

"We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behavior and because we didn't, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization," the official was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Downing Street said Carrick's crimes were "appalling" and urged the police to root out criminal officers "to restore the public's trust, which has been shattered," the broadcaster said.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police said that one of its officers, Rupert Edwards, was charged with two counts of rape, resulting in his arrest and suspension.