London Needs Concrete Plan for Meeting Its Net-Zero Financial Center Goal - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) London's ambition to become the world's first net-zero financial center is commendable, but the government should first come up with a credible strategy for achieving this goal, Mark Campanale, founder of the Carbon Tracker think tank on climate change, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced during his COP26 day four opening speech that the United Kingdom plans to become the world's first net-zero financial center by demanding all financial institutions and listed companies in the country reveal plans on how they will transition to net-zero carbon emissions from 2023.

"While we welcome in principle the UK government's statement - and we praise its ambition - in practice we need to see much more of the detail on how this will be achieved. As with all types of net-zero pledges, it is fundamentally about implementation and a credible pathway containing hard intermediate measures for meeting that goal," Campanale said.

So far, no major corporation in the UK has met the Paris agreement targets as investments in fossil fuels continue, the expert noted. As such, a lot has to change before the UK can be "lauded as the world's first net-zero financial centre and a model for the world," Campanale added.

The same goes for the desire to boost investments in global clean energy, which, while commendable, is still hard to achieve as private companies are largely uninterested in financing projects "in the global south," he said.

In particular, this affects Africa's and Asia's transition to renewables, as millions of people there lack access to any energy at all, according to Campanale. He urged the UK government to take its pledge seriously and prioritize investment in energy projects in these regions.