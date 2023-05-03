UrduPoint.com

London Not Planning To Supply Apache Military Helicopters To Kiev Yet - Defense Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 05:40 AM

London Not Planning to Supply Apache Military Helicopters to Kiev Yet - Defense Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United Kingdom so far has no plans to provide Ukraine with Apache attack helicopters, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said on Tuesday.

"The Government has no current plans to gift Apache helicopters to Ukraine," she said in a written answer to a related question by David Maclean, Baron Blencathra.

In January, UK Media reported that London will supply up to four Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine soon after Challenger 2 tanks are delivered to Kiev.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

